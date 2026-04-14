Short Interest in Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF (NYSEARCA:BCDF) Expands By 81.6%

Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF (NYSEARCA:BCDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,383 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the March 15th total of 7,922 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,461 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF (NYSEARCA:BCDF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 9.60% of Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF Trading Up 0.8%

BCDF stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $32.20. 1,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420. Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average of $31.21.

Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF Company Profile

The Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF (BCDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed to broadly invest in blockchain development companies of any market capitalization from around the world. BCDF was launched on Aug 1, 2022 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

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