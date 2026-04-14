Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Short Interest Up 48.4% in March

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 147,972 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the March 15th total of 99,720 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 835,155 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hurley Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 311.8% in the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000.

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Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

AVLV stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,311. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.49. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.63 and a 12 month high of $84.74.

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

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