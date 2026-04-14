Adaptiv Select ETF (NYSEARCA:ADPV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adaptiv Select ETF (NYSEARCA:ADPV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,666 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the March 15th total of 3,226 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,385 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Adaptiv Select ETF Trading Down 0.7%

ADPV stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.93. 2,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,714. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average is $43.43. Adaptiv Select ETF has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $46.31. The firm has a market cap of $158.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.00.

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Institutional Trading of Adaptiv Select ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adaptiv Select ETF stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptiv Select ETF (NYSEARCA:ADPV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Adaptiv Select ETF worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Adaptiv Select ETF Company Profile

The Adaptiv Select ETF (ADPV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that toggles between US large-cap equities and short-term US Treasurys, based on momentum. The fund’s strategy aims to limit drawdowns during market downtrends. ADPV was launched on Nov 4, 2022 and is managed by Adaptiv.

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