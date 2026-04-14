Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.28 and last traded at $41.23, with a volume of 442113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.56.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6%

The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average of $38.35.

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Institutional Trading of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FESM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 69.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000.

About Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

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