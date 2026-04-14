Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 25,533 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 13,143 shares.The stock last traded at $72.99 and had previously closed at $72.98.

Jardine Matheson Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.97.

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About Jardine Matheson

(Get Free Report)

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited is a Bermuda-registered investment holding company with a primary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and American depositary shares trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol JMHLY. Established in 1832 by William Jardine and James Matheson, the group has evolved from a trading house in Canton to a diversified conglomerate with operations throughout Asia.

The company holds controlling interests in a portfolio of businesses spanning property, retail, hospitality, automotive, and engineering.

Further Reading

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