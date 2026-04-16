Short Interest in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Expands By 40.6%

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 390,931 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the March 15th total of 277,946 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 965,317 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of GBIL stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,025. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day moving average of $100.06. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.82 and a twelve month high of $100.26.

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Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 85,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 27,829 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Thryve Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

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