SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 681,057 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 917,098 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,106,679 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

HYMB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 808,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,496. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07. SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $25.49.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYMB. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 977.8% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 358,982 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 159.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 106,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 65,668 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 393,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 94,778 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 44,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period.

SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

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