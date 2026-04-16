Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Total International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GXUS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Total International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GXUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,061 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the March 15th total of 4,414 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Total International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of GXUS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average is $56.69. The firm has a market cap of $608.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.71. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Total International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $62.26.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Total International Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Total International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GXUS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Total International Equity ETF worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Total International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Total International Equity ETF (GXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from around the world, outside of the United States, representing 85% of the publicly available market. GXUS was launched on May 31, 2023 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

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