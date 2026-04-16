Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Up 16.1% – Still a Buy?

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 16.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.23 and last traded at $39.9640. 19,470,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 14,052,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.41.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $38.00 price target on Planet Labs PBC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.40 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.61.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $86.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.17 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 69.61% and a negative net margin of 80.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Planet Labs PBC

In other news, CFO Ashley F. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,895,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,520,186.20. The trade was a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristen Robinson sold 47,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $1,289,631.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 222,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,303.12. This trade represents a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,249 shares of company stock valued at $15,500,339. Company insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,358,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,750,000 after acquiring an additional 806,818 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 0.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,820,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,704,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 320.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,678,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,702,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,475,000 after acquiring an additional 71,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,137,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,599,000 after acquiring an additional 301,757 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation that operates one of the largest fleets of Earth-imaging satellites, providing high-frequency, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to a broad range of industries. The company’s multi-spectral satellite constellation captures daily snapshots of the planet, enabling clients to monitor changes in agriculture, forestry, urban development, energy infrastructure and environmental conditions. Planet’s imagery platform is designed to support timely decision-making by transforming raw satellite data into actionable insights for business and government users.

Founded in 2010 by former NASA scientists Will Marshall, Robbie Schingler and Chris Boshuizen, Planet Labs grew from a small startup into a key provider in the satellite imaging sector.

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