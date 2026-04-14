abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.7270, with a volume of 99199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.
abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Up 1.3%
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75.
abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Life Sciences Investors
abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile
abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE: HQL) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks capital appreciation through investment in the life sciences sector. Established in 1994, the trust focuses on equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics and related fields. Its closed-end structure allows portfolio managers to maintain a stable pool of capital, pursue long-term investment strategies and employ leverage when deemed appropriate.
The fund’s portfolio spans both public and private companies, with an emphasis on businesses driving innovation in drug development, gene therapy, precision medicine and healthcare technology.
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.