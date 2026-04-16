ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $152.78 and last traded at $151.7970. 15,155,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 22,545,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.01.

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of ExxonMobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.20.

ExxonMobil Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.23.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. ExxonMobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,854 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExxonMobil

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 71,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 27,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 27,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 71,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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