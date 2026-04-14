REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY) Shares Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

REalloys Inc (NASDAQ:ALOY – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.17 and last traded at $12.2690. 918,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 928,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALOY. Clear Str raised shares of REalloys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of REalloys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of REalloys in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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REalloys Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $690.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27.

REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. REalloys had a negative net margin of 182.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at REalloys

In other news, insider Gust Kepler sold 62,000 shares of REalloys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $799,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 414,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,270.02. This trade represents a 13.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALOY. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REalloys during the 4th quarter worth $741,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of REalloys during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of REalloys during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REalloys during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REalloys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

REalloys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REalloys Inc operates as a rare earth metals and permanent magnet company in North America. The company produces rare earth metals, such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, terbium, samarium, gadolinium, yttrium, and scandium; and magnets, such as NdFeB Magnets, SmFe12 Magnets, and MnBi Magnets. The company was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in Euclid, Ohio.

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