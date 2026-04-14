Georgina Energy (LON:GEX) Shares Down 9.2% – What’s Next?

Georgina Energy (LON:GEX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.86 and last traded at GBX 3.86. Approximately 1,871,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,220,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25.

Georgina Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £4.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.

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About Georgina Energy

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Georgina Energy is a Helium & Hydrogen development and production company, based in Australia.

Georgina Energy aims to become a leading player in the global energy market and is focused on establishing itself among the top producers of helium and hydrogen worldwide. With a strategic approach and leveraging the experienced management team’s expertise, Georgina Energy aims to capitalize on opportunities in these critical energy sectors.

The projects benefit from established infrastructure and a reliable supply chain, offering significant resource potential through low-risk, cost-effective drilling projects.

Georgina Energy has two principal onshore interests held through its wholly owned Australian subsidiary, Westmarket O&G.

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