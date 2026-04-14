Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Price Up 15.6% – Here’s What Happened

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 15.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.22 and last traded at $58.2220. Approximately 888,803 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,273,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 12.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.64 and a beta of 2.20.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 19.56%.The business had revenue of $103.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.32 million. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $43,412.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 124,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,775,938.43. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,084 shares in the company, valued at $990,948. This represents a 32.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 46,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,954,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,146 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,082,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,377 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,410,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,867 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,793,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,722 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,559,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,787,000 after purchasing an additional 832,687 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist’s offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

Further Reading

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