Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Shares Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.1657 and last traded at $6.2120. 621,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,507,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRKNF. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kraken Robotics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Kraken Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kraken Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kraken Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kraken Robotics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Kraken Robotics Trading Down 3.5%

About Kraken Robotics

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19.

(Get Free Report)

Kraken Robotics Ltd. is a marine technology company headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced underwater robotic platforms and sensor systems. Kraken’s solutions are built to support a range of subsea activities, from high-resolution seabed mapping and inspection to autonomous data collection and remote operations.

Kraken’s product suite includes synthetic aperture sonar, side-scan and interferometric sonar arrays, laser imaging systems, and acoustic ranging sensors, as well as autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).

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