Natural Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

Natural Investments LLC grew its holdings in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,466 shares during the quarter. Natural Investments LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 116.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,384,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 36.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,503,000 after buying an additional 3,207,986 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth approximately $45,593,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 14.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,931,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,235,000 after buying an additional 616,284 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 29.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,124,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,025,000 after buying an additional 710,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

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Haleon Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:HLN opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.92. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $11.42.

Haleon Dividend Announcement

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1307 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 266.0%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. HSBC raised Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Argus raised Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

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About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) is a global consumer healthcare company formed through the separation of a large pharmaceutical group’s consumer health business in 2022. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Haleon develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of over‑the‑counter medicines, oral health products, vitamins, minerals and supplements, and other consumer health goods designed for daily self‑care and symptom relief.

The company’s product mix spans categories such as oral care (toothpastes and sensitivity treatments), pain relief and analgesics, respiratory remedies, digestive health products, topical treatments and nutritional supplements.

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