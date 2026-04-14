NiSource, Inc $NI Shares Bought by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NI. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 55,625.2% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,866,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,836,630 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2,288.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,166,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,764 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth $84,086,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 52.0% during the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,434,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,296 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 34.6% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,009,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,745 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. NiSource, Inc has a one year low of $37.22 and a one year high of $48.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $50.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

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About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource, Inc (NYSE: NI) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company’s core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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