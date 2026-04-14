iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:SPMV) Shares Up 1.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:SPMV – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 107.65 and last traded at GBX 107.65. 4,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 36,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.15.

iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.68.

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