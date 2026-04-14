Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Shares Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Premier Foods PLC. (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $13.05. Approximately 1,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Premier Foods Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

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About Premier Foods

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Premier Foods plc is a United Kingdom–based manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods, specializing in cooking sauces, prepared meals, desserts and sweet treats. The company’s portfolio spans a broad range of pantry staples, offering convenient solutions for everyday cooking and snacking occasions. Premier Foods operates production facilities across the UK, supplying both grocery retail and foodservice channels.

Its marquee brands include Bisto gravies, Sharwood’s Asian cooking sauces, Mr.

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