Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) Trading Down 5.6% – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.66 and last traded at $27.99. Approximately 608,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,823,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Trading Down 5.6%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $54.02.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JDST. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 36,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (JDST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JDST was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

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