Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Stock Price Up 9.3% – Here’s What Happened

Innate Pharma SA (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19,900% from the average daily volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.3725.

Innate Pharma Stock Up 9.3%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00.

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Innate Pharma Company Profile

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Innate Pharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Marseille, France, focused on harnessing the innate immune system to develop novel immunotherapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. Founded in 1999, the company applies its expertise in natural killer (NK) cell and macrophage biology to design antibodies and other biologic agents that modulate immune checkpoints and enhance antitumor responses.

The company’s pipeline includes several lead programs such as monalizumab, an anti-NKG2A antibody designed to restore NK cell and CD8+ T cell activity, and lirilumab, which targets KIR receptors on NK cells to promote tumor cell killing.

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