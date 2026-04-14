Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,357 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the March 15th total of 16,708 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,073 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SWAN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.35. 14,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,938. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.41. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $33.37.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 195,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Company Profile

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

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