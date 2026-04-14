Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Short Interest Update

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 173,987 shares, a growth of 157.9% from the March 15th total of 67,464 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 238,016 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Imperial Tobacco Group Stock Up 0.5%

IMBBY stock opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. Imperial Tobacco Group has a one year low of $35.48 and a one year high of $45.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

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About Imperial Tobacco Group

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Imperial Tobacco Group, historically established in the United Kingdom in 1901 and now operating under the Imperial Brands name, is a multinational tobacco and nicotine company headquartered in Bristol, England. The company’s core business is the manufacture, marketing and sale of tobacco products and alternative nicotine offerings to adult consumers. It supplies products through a combination of owned channels and third-party distributors and focuses on managing an international portfolio of consumer tobacco and nicotine brands.

Product categories include manufactured cigarettes, cigars and fine-cut tobacco for roll-your-own use, together with a growing range of next-generation nicotine products such as vaping devices, heated tobacco and non-combustible nicotine formats that reflect a strategic shift toward reduced-risk alternatives.

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