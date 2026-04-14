Short Interest in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Expands By 162.0%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 84,507 shares, an increase of 162.0% from the March 15th total of 32,256 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,111,213 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 1.2%

IJS opened at $124.39 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.59 and a fifty-two week high of $127.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.56.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,285,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,121,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,994,000 after purchasing an additional 80,921 shares during the last quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11,307.1% in the 4th quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC now owns 1,073,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,657 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 713,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,114,000 after purchasing an additional 40,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 517,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,847,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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