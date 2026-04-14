Short Interest in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Increases By 153.4%

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 21,330 shares, an increase of 153.4% from the March 15th total of 8,419 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,729 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

LightInTheBox Stock Down 3.4%

LITB stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of -0.17.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LightInTheBox in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LightInTheBox currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,497 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC owned about 0.11% of LightInTheBox as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

About LightInTheBox

(Get Free Report)

LightInTheBox Co, Ltd. is a China-based global online retailer specializing in direct-to-consumer e-commerce. Headquartered in Beijing, the company operates two primary platforms—LightInTheBox and MiniInTheBox—that cater to customers around the world. Through these websites and mobile applications, it offers a broad range of merchandise, from fashion apparel and accessories to home and garden products, electronics, and wedding essentials.

Since its founding in 2007, LightInTheBox has focused on providing affordable, trend-driven items sourced from a network of suppliers in Asia.

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