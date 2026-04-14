Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

PBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd.

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Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.60. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 109.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Tobam purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 441.2% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) is a North American energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates midstream assets that transport, store and process hydrocarbons. Its core business focuses on the transportation of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and condensate, along with gas processing, fractionation, storage and related marketing services. Pembina serves producers, refiners and other energy companies by providing pipeline capacity, terminal services and midstream solutions that link upstream production to downstream markets and export facilities.

The company’s asset base is concentrated in Western Canada, including major operations in Alberta and British Columbia, and it also has operations and commercial activities that extend into the United States.

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