IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

IQV has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.63.

Get IQVIA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $171.98 on Friday. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.28.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.