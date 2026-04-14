EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Shares Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2,169.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $995,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $848.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $754.00 to $814.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $784.43.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

NYSE EME opened at $812.83 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.97 and a 1-year high of $835.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $756.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $690.91.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.49%.EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total value of $26,261,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 170,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,229,714.52. This trade represents a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Further Reading

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