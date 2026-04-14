Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP is Shore Point Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,162 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 499.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 133,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 110,997 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 350,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 552,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,024,000 after acquiring an additional 25,008 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 1,194,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestment Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestment Financial LLC now owns 242,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DUHP opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $39.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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