Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Purchased by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $201.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.63 and a 52-week high of $264.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $295.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial raised Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TTWO

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.09, for a total value of $296,195.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,762.25. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total value of $172,910.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 124,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,511,052.77. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,293 shares of company stock worth $13,994,803. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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