Short Interest in China Resources Enterprise Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Expands By 48.4%

China Resources Enterprise Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 128,001 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the March 15th total of 86,240 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,995 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

China Resources Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of China Resources Enterprise stock opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90. China Resources Enterprise has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $7.69.

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About China Resources Enterprise

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China Resources Enterprise Limited is a Hong Kong–based conglomerate principally engaged in consumer products distribution, retail operations and food and beverage businesses. Established in 1993 as a publicly listed arm of the state-owned China Resources Group, the company has grown into one of the largest integrated consumer companies operating across Mainland China and Hong Kong.

In its retail division, China Resources Enterprise operates the CR Vanguard chain of supermarkets and convenience stores, supplemented by online grocery platforms and membership loyalty programmes.

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