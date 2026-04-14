City Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Update

City Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,979 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,648 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

City Developments Price Performance

Shares of CDEVY opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. City Developments has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

Get City Developments alerts:

City Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS: CDEVY) is a Singapore-based real estate developer founded in 1963. As one of the country’s largest and most established property companies, it operates as part of the Hong Leong Group of Companies. Over the past five decades, City Developments has grown from its local beginnings into an international developer with a diversified portfolio spanning residential, commercial and mixed-use projects.

The company’s core activities include property development, investment and management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.