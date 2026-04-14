Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Shares Down 15.4% – Should You Sell?

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.10 and last traded at GBX 1.10. 76,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 177,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30.

Kropz Trading Down 15.4%

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.24 million, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40.

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Kropz Company Profile

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Kropz is an emerging plant nutrient producer with an advanced stage phosphate mining project in South Africa and a phosphate project in the Republic of Congo (‘RoC’). The vision of the Kropz Group is to become a leading independent phosphate rock producer and to develop into an integrated, mine-to-market plant nutrient company focusing on sub-Saharan Africa.

Kropz’s Elandsfontein Phosphate Project is a near-term producing asset in South Africa’s Western Cape Province, close to export infrastructure and primed to take advantage of a recovery in phosphate prices.

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