Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,282,089 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the March 15th total of 2,529,888 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,543 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.5 days.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

Shares of Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

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Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

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Banco de Sabadell is a Spain-based banking group founded in 1881 and headquartered in Alicante. It ranks among the country’s largest banks by assets, serving a diverse client base that includes retail customers, small and medium‐sized enterprises (SMEs) and large corporate clients. Over its history, the group has expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to build a comprehensive financial services platform.

The bank’s core business lines encompass retail banking, commercial and corporate banking, private banking, asset management and insurance.

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