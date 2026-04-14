RETARDIO (RETARDIO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $653.44 Thousand

RETARDIO (RETARDIO) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 14th. Over the last week, RETARDIO has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. RETARDIO has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $653.44 thousand worth of RETARDIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RETARDIO token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74,434.13 or 1.00105803 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

RETARDIO Token Profile

RETARDIO was first traded on January 31st, 2024. RETARDIO’s total supply is 999,671,379 tokens. RETARDIO’s official website is retardio.xyz. RETARDIO’s official Twitter account is @retardiolove.

RETARDIO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RETARDIO (RETARDIO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. RETARDIO has a current supply of 999,671,379 with 975,671,265 in circulation. The last known price of RETARDIO is 0.0017173 USD and is up 10.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $653,390.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://retardio.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RETARDIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RETARDIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RETARDIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

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