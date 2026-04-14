Patton Fund Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,585 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 53.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 131,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after buying an additional 45,477 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 36.5% during the third quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 59,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 48.1% during the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 419,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,079,000 after buying an additional 49,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $582,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 276,600 shares in the company, valued at $32,237,730. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total value of $166,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,998.60. This represents a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 42,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,505 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $116.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.61 and a twelve month high of $119.62.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 15.90%.The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded WEC Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.73.

Read Our Latest Report on WEC

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC’s operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

See Also

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