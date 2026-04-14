Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1,503.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 400 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,212.16, for a total transaction of $484,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,644,712.96. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 21,725 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total transaction of $25,443,451.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 82,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,448,539.48. The trade was a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $158,138,447 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,372.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.48. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $496.40 and a 52-week high of $1,377.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,142.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,035.32.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.05. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $751.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 62.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,375.00 to $1,396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,218.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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