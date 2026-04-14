Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $111.35 million for the quarter.
Mestek Stock Performance
Shares of Mestek stock opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. Mestek has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day moving average of $58.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.58.
Mestek Company Profile
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