Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $111.35 million for the quarter.

Mestek Stock Performance

Shares of Mestek stock opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. Mestek has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day moving average of $58.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.58.

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Mestek, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products and equipment; and metal forming equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers equipment for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning primarily under the Lockformer, lowaPrecision, Engel, and Lion brands; roll forming and flexible fabrication equipment; metal stamping products, including uncoilers, straighteners, press feeds, and dies; and coil metal processing products, including cut-to-length, multi-blanking, and coil slitting and precision corrective levelers.

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