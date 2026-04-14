Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance

FT stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07.

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Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

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Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE: FT) is a closed-end management investment company organized under Maryland law and managed by Franklin Templeton. The trust seeks to provide a high level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It issues common shares that trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors access to a diversified portfolio of income-oriented credit instruments.

The fund’s core strategy focuses on senior secured floating-rate bank loans, which typically adjust their interest rates in line with market benchmarks.

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