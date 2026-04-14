FlatQube Price Tops $0.0123 (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 14th. Over the last week, FlatQube has traded down 39.4% against the dollar. One FlatQube token can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $41.41 million and $8.97 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,419.25 or 0.99956169 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,666.73 or 0.99615348 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.01234299 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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