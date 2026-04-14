Nervos Network Market Cap Hits $72.00 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $72.00 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74,451.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00013584 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $438.59 or 0.00589096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $351.38 or 0.00471954 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.17 or 0.00499882 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00073214 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00011383 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 49,366,543,325 coins and its circulating supply is 48,577,671,970 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, LinkedIn, GitHub, Medium”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.