sUSD Price Reaches $0.74 on Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. In the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One sUSD token can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00000991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $24.38 million and approximately $148.10 thousand worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,419.25 or 0.99956169 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,666.73 or 0.99615348 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About sUSD
sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 33,026,392 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
sUSD Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
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