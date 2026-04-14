sUSD Price Reaches $0.74 on Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. In the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One sUSD token can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00000991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $24.38 million and approximately $148.10 thousand worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,419.25 or 0.99956169 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,666.73 or 0.99615348 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 33,026,392 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. Discord, GitHub, Reddit”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

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