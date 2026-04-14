Beldex Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.24 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $621.41 million and approximately $13.24 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,376.39 or 0.03191848 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00012646 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004278 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,937,152,888 coins and its circulating supply is 7,737,532,888 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge. The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps. Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Medium, GithubWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

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