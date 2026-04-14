Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $11,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPMD. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average is $59.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.