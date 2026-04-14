Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 17,316 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,316 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

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Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.70. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $31.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.81.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

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