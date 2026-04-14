Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.69 and last traded at C$13.69, with a volume of 235974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIR.UN. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.96.

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Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Up 2.1%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.72. The company has a market cap of C$3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of C$131.66 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst will post 0.892928 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

(Get Free Report)

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Its portfolio comprises industrial properties located in key markets across Canada and the U.S. Its objective is to build upon and grow its portfolio and to provide stable and sustainable cash distributions to its unitholders. Geographically the business is organized into Ontario, Quebec, Western Canada, Europe and the USA. Substantial revenue is derived from the Canadian portfolio.

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