Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Biogen (BIIB)

Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/14/2026 – Biogen was upgraded by Piper Sandler from “neutral” to “overweight”. They now have a $214.00 price target on the stock, up from $177.00.
- 4/13/2026 – Biogen had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $193.00 to $189.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2026 – Biogen had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $215.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/10/2026 – Biogen had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2026 – Biogen was upgraded by Argus to “hold”.
- 4/7/2026 – Biogen had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $233.00 to $213.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/2/2026 – Biogen had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $228.00 to $237.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2026 – Biogen had its price target raised by Wedbush from $187.00 to $191.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2026 – Biogen had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2026 – Biogen had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $230.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2026 – Biogen had its price target raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $143.00 to $150.00. They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2026 – Biogen is now covered by Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/19/2026 – Biogen was upgraded by Barclays PLC to “hold”.
Insider Activity at Biogen
In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total transaction of $531,547.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,232.69. The trade was a 24.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.