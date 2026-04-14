Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Biogen (BIIB)

Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/14/2026 – Biogen was upgraded by Piper Sandler from “neutral” to “overweight”. They now have a $214.00 price target on the stock, up from $177.00.

4/13/2026 – Biogen had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $193.00 to $189.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2026 – Biogen had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $215.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/10/2026 – Biogen had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2026 – Biogen was upgraded by Argus to “hold”.

4/7/2026 – Biogen had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $233.00 to $213.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2026 – Biogen had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $228.00 to $237.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2026 – Biogen had its price target raised by Wedbush from $187.00 to $191.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2026 – Biogen had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2026 – Biogen had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $230.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2026 – Biogen had its price target raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $143.00 to $150.00. They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Biogen is now covered by Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Biogen was upgraded by Barclays PLC to “hold”.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total transaction of $531,547.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,232.69. The trade was a 24.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

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Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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