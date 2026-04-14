Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$56.92 and last traded at C$56.91, with a volume of 247113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$56.52.

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio Trading Up 0.8%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.48.

About Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio

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Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (the ETF) seeks to provide long-term capital growth. Fund investing primarily in equity securities. The ETF may do so either directly or indirectly through investment in one or more exchange-traded funds managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc (the Manager) or an affiliate or certain other investment funds (Underlying Funds). Under normal market conditions, the sub-advisor will strive to maintain a long-term strategic asset allocation of 100% equity securities.

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