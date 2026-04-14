Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $121.50 and last traded at $121.37, with a volume of 137489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.35.

Defiance Quantum ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.20.

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Defiance Quantum ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.2236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Defiance Quantum ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in Defiance Quantum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Monetary Solutions Ltd purchased a new position in Defiance Quantum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its holdings in Defiance Quantum ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 21,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Defiance Quantum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by Defiance.

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