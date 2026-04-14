Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $121.50 and last traded at $121.37, with a volume of 137489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.35.
Defiance Quantum ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.20.
Defiance Quantum ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.2236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Defiance Quantum ETF Company Profile
The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by Defiance.
Further Reading
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