Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.06 and last traded at $12.23. 7,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 123,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Falcon’s Beyond Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Falcon’s Beyond Global currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Falcon’s Beyond Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 407.07 and a beta of -3.77.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Falcon’s Beyond Global had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 60.95%. The business had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 8,008.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

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Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon’s Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon’s Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues.

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